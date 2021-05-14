United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.05

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 35719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UUGRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

