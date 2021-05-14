UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.55 Billion

Brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report sales of $69.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.73 billion and the lowest is $67.31 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $62.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $282.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.12 billion to $283.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $305.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $296.75 billion to $309.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $408.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.97 and a 200 day moving average of $353.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

