UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.0% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $411.00. 6,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,672. The firm has a market cap of $387.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

