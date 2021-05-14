Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.37

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $159.37 and last traded at $159.12, with a volume of 1141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,554,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,781,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

