Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 13%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price rose 13% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.37 and last traded at $94.97. Approximately 47,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,428,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.05.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.24.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

