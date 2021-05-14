Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 13%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price rose 13% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.37 and last traded at $94.97. Approximately 47,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,428,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.05.
UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.24.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $52,000.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
