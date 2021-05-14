Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.47

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $4.87. Urban One shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 422,547 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Urban One alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $252.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UONE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban One by 1,659.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.