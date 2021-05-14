UREEQA 1-Day Volume Tops $416,506.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $416,506.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.06 or 0.00620669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00081715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00235919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005280 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $601.95 or 0.01185843 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00036942 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.