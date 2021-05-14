UroGen Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,423 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,183% compared to the typical volume of 47 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 10,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $318.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.32.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,073,000. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 228,847 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

