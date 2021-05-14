US Bancorp DE Acquires 24,713 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 225.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VRNS opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

