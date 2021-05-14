US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,055 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after buying an additional 5,991,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,169,000 after buying an additional 5,699,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,286,466 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,805,000 after buying an additional 1,124,256 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,302,000 after buying an additional 878,505 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

