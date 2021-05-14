US Bancorp DE Acquires 602 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WEX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in WEX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $187.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.91. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.