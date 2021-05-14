US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after buying an additional 362,467 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.23 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $167.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

