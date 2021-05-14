US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invitae by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,869 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Invitae by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

