US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 537.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR opened at $42.45 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

