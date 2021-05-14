US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $762,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,440,199 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $82.11 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

