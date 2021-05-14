US Bancorp DE Buys 1,249 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PTC by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.39 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.98 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.33 and its 200 day moving average is $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

