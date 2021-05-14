US Bancorp DE Buys 15,507 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1,667.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after acquiring an additional 151,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter.

SLY opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

