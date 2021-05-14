US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 12,314 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.20% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $896,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $131.22 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.69 and a 1 year high of $140.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.28.

