US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LANC stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $141.80 and a twelve month high of $193.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.86.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

