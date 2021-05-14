US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 135.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.49 and a fifty-two week high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

