US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 277.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,813 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $18.95 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

