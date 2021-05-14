US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,697,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $16,280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,276,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $156.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $144.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

