US Bancorp DE Has $1.62 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

NYSE FE opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

