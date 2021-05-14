US Bancorp DE Has $1.67 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 637,520 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $20,930,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

