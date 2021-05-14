US Bancorp DE Has $1.77 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,757 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $253.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

