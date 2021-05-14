US Bancorp DE Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $57,691,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $32,786,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 565,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of AIMC opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock worth $2,048,967. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

