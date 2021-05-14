US Bancorp DE Purchases 24,284 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.43% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 100,434 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,513,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.74 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.39%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

