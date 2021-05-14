US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,710 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Malibu Boats worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $83.75 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

