US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,067 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Cryoport worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth $1,295,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth $26,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 20.2% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 106,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 136.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYRX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.