US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $71.77 and a one year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

