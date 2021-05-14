US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

