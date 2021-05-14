US Bancorp DE Sells 110,000 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Daseke worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 840,042 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 118.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 521,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 133,045 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 1,055.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Daseke by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $368.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.