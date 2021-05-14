US Bancorp DE Sells 21,648 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,272 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

