US Bancorp DE Sells 5,650 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $32,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,646,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $259,224.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,183.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.