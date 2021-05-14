US Bancorp DE Sells 918 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average of $168.39. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

