US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

