US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get US Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. US Foods has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.