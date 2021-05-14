US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD opened at $38.03 on Friday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.