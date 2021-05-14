US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.72% of US Foods worth $200,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

US Foods stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.