USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,074 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 59.27% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $159,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 296,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USTB stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $52.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB).

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.