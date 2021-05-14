USDK (USDK) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.59 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. USDK has a market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $306.86 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00093160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.78 or 0.00590554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.00243079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004723 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.36 or 0.01178708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01201531 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

