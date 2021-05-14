USDX Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008181 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015936 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000141 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

