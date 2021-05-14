Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%.

NASDAQ:USIO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 3,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

