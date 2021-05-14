Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%.

NASDAQ:USIO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 3,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Earnings History for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.