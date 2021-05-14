Utrust (UTK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.04 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Utrust has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $274.30 million and $38.04 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00091537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $603.04 or 0.01194450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00066220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00112271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063719 BTC.

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

