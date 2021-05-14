Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Lowered to $28.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.
Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,593. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.