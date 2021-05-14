Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Lowered to $28.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,593. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

