Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,593. Utz Brands has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Truist initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

