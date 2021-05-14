V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.40. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -646.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

