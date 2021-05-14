V.F. (VFC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


V.F. (NYSE:VFC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE VFC opened at $84.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Earnings History for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

