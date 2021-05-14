Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.81

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 1257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,832,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,146,414. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

About Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.