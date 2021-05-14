Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 565.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,693,000 after acquiring an additional 577,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Valero Energy stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,615.79, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.